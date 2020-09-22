Over 1 lakh Covid-19 recoveries recorded in last 24 hrs: Health ministry

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:14 IST

India has registered over 1 lakh Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day recoveries, the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday.

According to a MoHFW statement, the total number of recoveries has reached nearly 45 lakh-mark (44,97,867) with the recovery rate at 80.86 per cent.

It stated that a total of 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States/UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab

“Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 32,000 (31.5 per cent) new recovered patients. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries. India’s landmark achievement of recording the maximum number of recoveries has positioned it as the top country globally,” it added.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 1.59 per cent.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time.

With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count crossed 55-lakhs on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.

The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients.