Over 10-kg tumour removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

A 59-year-old HIV-positive Kenyan woman has received a new lease of life after undergoing a surgery for removal of a huge tumour weighing over 10 kg from her kidney at a private facility here, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

The operation took eight-and-a-half hours, and doctors at the hospital claim that the tumor measuring 40 cm by 30 cm in size, is the "largest kidney tumour removed in India till date" as per the recorded literature.

The tumour, "larger than the size of a normal laptop, was so huge that it took up almost entire space in the patient's abdomen", making it a challenging case for the doctors, as also her HIV-positive condition, doctors said.

The surgery took place in December at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, a hospital spokesperson said .

Doctors removed the tumour from the kidney of the Kenyan woman patient in a challenging surgery.

The tumor measuring 40 cm by 30 cm in size and weighing over 10 kg from the kidney of the 59-year-old HIV-positive woman, is the largest-ever kidney tumour removed in India, as per recorded medical literature, they claimed.

A team of doctors led by Dr Archit Pandit, associate director, surgical oncology and Dr Vineet Goel, associate consultant, surgical oncology, at the hospital, removed the tumour through an "open abdominal surgery," hospital authorities said.

The surgery, which took 8.5 hours, was "successful" and the patient was discharged after five days post operation, they said.

"The 59-year-old stage-three retroperitoneal sarcoma patient presented at the hospital recently. Upon evaluation, we found that the patient had a large mass in her abdomen taking up the entire space in the abdomen. The tumour of 40 cm by 30 cm in peritoneal cavity was encasing her right kidney completely which was adhered to bowel loops," Pandit said.

"Owing to large size of the tumour the patient was having difficulty in her day to day life. It led to loss of appetite and her bowel movements were also severely affected. After a thorough evaluation, we suggested immediate surgery," the doctor added.

The hospital authorities have also claimed that this is also, "one of the world's largest ever recorded case of kidney tumour" removed from a patient.

According to available medical literature and published papers, prior to this case, the largest kidney tumour removed in India was at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in 2017, and it measured measured by 21 cm by 32 cm and weighed 7.4 kg, they claimed.

