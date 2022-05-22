Over 100 crude bombs recovered in Bengal’s East Midnapore district

Kolkata: The Bengal police on Saturday recovered more than 100 crude bombs from an agricultural field in the Moyna area of East Midnapore district, police said.

The bombs were stored in plastic drums that were hidden inside some bushes in the Bagcha gram panchayat area. These were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad on Sunday, said a district police officer who did not want to be identified. No arrest was made but an investigation was on, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the drums were found near the home of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, the district Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership accused the saffron camp of stockpiling weapons before the 2023 panchayat polls.

BJP workers had stored the bombs, alleged TMC’s Tamluk unit president Tushar Mondal.

BJP’s Tamluk unit president Tapan Banerjee alleged that the bombs were planted by the TMC to frame his party workers.