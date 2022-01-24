Over 100k suffering from Covid-related symptoms in Telangana: Survey

More than 100,000 people in Telangana were found to be suffering from one symptom or the other related to Covid-19, shows a door-to-door fever survey being conducted by the state health department for the last two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State health minister T Harish Rao, who reviewed the progress of the fever survey in parts of Ramachandrapuram block of Sangareddy district on Sunday, said 2,962,002 families were covered under the survey for the last two days. “The authorities have distributed home isolation medical kits to more than 100,500 people, who were found to be suffering from one symptom or the other like fever, cold, cough etc. Each kit comprises a complete course of medicines required for symptomatic treatment,” he said.

According to state director of public health G Srinivasa Rao, the health care workers’ teams have found till Saturday night 128,079 people having Covid-related symptoms. “The teams have so far distributed 127,372 medical kits to the people suffering from symptoms.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official in the state health department, who preferred anonymity, said, “We cannot say that all of them are suffering from Covid-19, though the symptoms resemble that of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. They could even be seasonal symptoms due to winter. Since the symptoms are very mild and most of them are recovering within three to four days, the affected people are refusing to get tested,” the official said.

The authorities, however, are advising them to remain isolated in their homes for a week and use the complete course of medicines given to them by the department.

The fever survey taken up by the state health department began on Friday all over the state. In every village, teams comprising local panchayat secretary, accredited social health activists (ASHA), auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) and anganwadi workers have been conducting the door-to-door survey to find out Covid-19-related symptoms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All public representatives including MLAs, MLCs, mandal parishad and zilla parishad members, and gram panchayat sarpanches are supervising the fever survey. The health teams as well as the public representatives are sensitising the people to get vaccinated to conquer the virus,” Harish Rao said.

Health workers are distributing fever kits to each person suffering from Covid-related symptoms along with a prescription chart on how to use the medicines. “We have kept one crore such medical kits ready for distribution so that the people don’t have to throng the hospitals for treatment,” the health minister said, adding that the fever survey would continue for another week.

Saying that the fever survey was taken up with an objective to reach out the patients, Rao said anybody suffering from severe symptoms should immediately get admitted to government hospitals, instead of running around private hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“More than 56,000 Covid-19 beds are vacant in the government hospitals across Telangana. Separate facilities have been made even for pregnant women who tested positive for Covid-19 or suffering from symptoms,” he said.

He said the number of Covid-19 cases has started coming down in various states and hoped that the cases would come down in Telangana, too. He said people must wear masks besides washing their hands frequently.

Telangana on Saturday reported 4,393 new Covid cases and two deaths. The stated had recorded 4,416 positive cases on Friday, according to the health department data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON