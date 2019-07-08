Over 1200 bullets seized from arms suppliers in Delhi

Over 1200 live cartridges have been recovered by the Delhi police special cell from three members of an arms smuggling syndicate. Police said they have arrested three men who supplied ammunition to criminals in the national capital region.

An officer, who is part of the investigation team, said they received information about the two men who would be entering Delhi with the bullets and would be handing the cache of ammunition to their contact.

“The two men were in a Chevrolet Cruze car. We laid a trap and the moment the receiver of the cache arrived, all three were arrested. 1250 live cartridges were recovered from them,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

Police did not disclose the names of the three arrested men. Following many incidents of gang wars and shooting incidents, police across the city are on lookout for arms suppliers. In 30 days between mid May and June, at least 220 bullets were fired across the city in which 16 people died.

