Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said here that over 13 lakh poor families were adopted by affluent people under his 'poverty elimination' programme P4 or Public Private People Partnership . Over 13 lakh poor families adopted under P4 'poverty elimination' programme: Andhra CM

Naidu launched the 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' programme on March 30 in Amaravati.

Under the scheme, 'affluent' individuals who volunteer to support economically weaker families are termed 'margadarsis' , while the beneficiaries are referred to as 'bangaru kutumbam' .

The programme envisages the top 10 per cent of society adopting the bottom 20 per cent to guide and mentor them 'out of poverty'.

"Over 13 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams were adopted by 1.41 lakh Margadarsis. My target was 15 lakh," said Naidu, addressing a P4 programme in Mangalagiri.

According to the CM, P4 is being launched 'officially' on Tuesday. After the Ugadi day launch on March 30, the 'poverty elimination' programme has been promoted till now, he said.

"This is a historic day. A day which will remain in history forever," said Naidu, adding that 'poverty elimination' is not a new concept, as it was the philosophy of TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

Appealing to everyone to go ahead with humanity, Naidu gave a call to everyone with the power to give back to society to go ahead and do it, financially or in whichever way possible.

Under P4, he said some 'Margadarsis' have come forward to do community works, while some NRIs stepped in to adopt 10 poor families each.

Likewise, he said some 'Margadarsis' are adopting entire villages and mandals. He said a survey was undertaken under P4 to map needy families in the southern state, outlining that out of 1.69 crore households across the state, 26 lakh needy families were identified.

Going forward, the TDP supremo said the government will evaluate P4 programme to identify the best performing 'Margadarsis' and 'Bangaru Kutumbams'. According to the CM, P4 is a completely voluntary programme without any coercion and added that it is one programme which gives immense satisfaction.

On his part, Naidu reminded that he adopted 250 families in Kuppam and promised to personally monitor them.

Further, he underscored that any government policy will be favourable to the poor and observed that in all his programmes, he involves the donors and beneficiaries to inspire more people towards P4.

