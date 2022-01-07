Home / India News / Over 150 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in India, PM Modi hails vaccination drive
Over 150 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in India, PM Modi hails vaccination drive

The nationwide anti-Covid inoculation drive began on January 16 last year.
A man gets a dose of a Covid vaccine at a hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 09:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to hail the nation's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as India achieved the landmark of administering more than 1.5 billion (150 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines. 

“A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, PM Modi expressed gratitude to health care workers, frontline workers, doctors, and others for making the vaccination drive a success. “India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19,” he posted.

 

The nationwide inoculation drive against the viral illness began on January 16 last year, with health care and frontline workers first in line to receive shots. The drive was soon expanded to include senior citizens, people with comorbidities, and, finally, everyone aged 18 and above.

On October 21, the country crossed the mark of administering more than 1 billion (100 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines. 

On January 3 this year, teens in the 15-18 age group became eligible for inoculation, the first age group below 18 and above for whom vaccination was opened. From January 10, meanwhile, health care workers, people aged 60 and above with comorbidities, will be given a ‘precautionary’ dose.

Both decisions were announced by PM Modi in a surprise address to the nation on December 25.

