Imphal, Security forces recovered over 200 weapons, including firearms, and war-like stores in operations lasting only a few hours in four hill districts of Manipur, a senior police officer said on Friday. Over 200 weapons, 30 IEDs recovered in Manipur hill districts

INSAS rifles, self-loading rifles and improvised explosive devices were among those found in joint operations between Thursday midnight and Friday morning.

"Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts," ADGP Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said.

The operations were launched by joint teams comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army and Central Armed Police Forces, the police officer told a press conference.

These operations resulted in the recovery of a large number of arms, ammunition, explosives and other warlike stores, Lhatoo added.

The recovered weapons included 21 INSAS rifles, 11 AK series, 26 SLR, two snipers, three carbines, 17 .303 rifles, two MA assault rifles, three M 79 grenade launchers, 11 single-barrel bolt action, nine pistols, 18 single-shot breech loaded rifles and 38 Pumpis.

The Pumpi is an umbrella term used for various improvised light weapons.

Besides, the forces found 109 ammunitions of different types, 30 IEDs, 10 grenades, nine Pumpi shells and two lathode grenades, the officer said.

"The Manipur Police reiterates its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to cooperate with the police and security forces, and to promptly report any suspicious activity or information related to illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room," he said.

Earlier in the day, the police said in an X post that security forces recovered at least 11 firearms and war-like stores in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

One person was also arrested for possessing an illegal handgun in Imphal East district.

"Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts," the post read.

Manipur, which witnessed the killing of at least 260 people in ethnic violence since May 2023, is currently under President’s rule. The strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities also rendered thousands of people homeless, forcing them to stay in relief camps.

