Over 40 injured, TV journalists beaten up in Odisha panchayat poll violence

BHUBANESWAR: Unlike the largely-peaceful panchayat polls in 2012 and 2017, the five-phase rural elections in Odisha this year began on Wednesday with several incidences of violence reported from across the state with four journalists of two local TV channels getting attacked while covering the polls.

In the first phase, 70 per cent of the 67.51 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise. The polls will be held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24.

In Tichhini village under Krushnaprasad block of Puri district, at least 40 persons were injured, 17 of them critical, after they were attacked at booths in Alanda gram panchayat while the polling was in progress. Meanwhile, 4 journalists of local TV channels were allegedly attacked at a booth in Badala grampanchayat under Kanas block of the same district. In a separate incident, a voter picked up the ballot box from a booth in Kashijharia village of Chapamanik grampanchayat under Brahmagiri block of Puri district and threw it over the campus wall.

In Nihalprasad village under Gondia block in Dhenkanal district, miscreants attacked a presiding officer in a booth at the village before running away with the ballot box. Presiding officer Purnachandra Roul suffered head injuries and was immediately shifted to the Gondia government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Similarly, a sarpanch candidate and his supporters in Rudrapur grampanchayat under Jajpur district were found forcefully capturing the ballot box and dropping multiple ballot papers into it after stamping on their election symbol. The incident triggered a clash between two groups with five persons getting injured. In Salipur area of Cuttack district, some unidentified miscreants threw crude bombs at the house of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Dilip Dash, the candidate in the panchayat polls in Salepur area. As the bombs exploded, the wife of the BJD leader was critically injured.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Brahmagiri, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, meanwhile, complained to State Election Commission about violence being unleashed by the ruling BJD. “The ruling party is terrified of performing badly in the panchayat polls and its goons have unleased violence,” he alleged. However, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the BJP was responsible for most of the poll violence. “The BJP is using the same approach as in other states to create an atmosphere of panic among the voters,” he said.

State election commissioner AP Padhi said the Commission has taken the incidence of violence very seriously and asked the director general of police (DGP) to take action. “We have called for reports from the collectors of Puri, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts,” said Padhi.

Amid the violence, people of two villages in Junagarh block of Kalahandi district did not allow polling officers to conduct polling protesting lack of development. The villagers erected bamboo barricade at the entrance restricting entry of the polling team. “Vote boycott, our demand... no road, no vote.. and no drinking water, no vote,” they shouted as the polling officers stood as mute spectators.

The incidences of violence on Wednesday came amid series of pre-poll violence reported across the state in the last fortnight. On Monday last, Basudevpur village in Ganjam district, some armed supporters of a sarpanch candidate disrupted the campaign procession of another Sarpanch candidate leaving five people including two women seriously injured.

In Gajapati district, a candidate contesting for the post of Sarpanch was brutally attacked by miscreants late on Sunday night while in Pipili block of Puri district BJD’s Zilla Parishad candidate, Dharanidhar Sahoo was allegedly attacked by his rivals. Similarly, the house of a supporter of a sarpanch candidate in Kumbharagadoi grampanchayat in Balasore district was torched by miscreants while the family was asleep. Though nobody was reportedly hurt in the blaze, property worth laks of Rupees were gutted.

According to political analysts, unlike the 2012 and 2017 panchayat polls, the 2022 polls have become more violent due to high stakes involved. “In 2022 polls, the BJP has to show that its 2017 performance was not a flash in the pan while for the BJD it’s a prestige issue. Besides, the BJD is facing rebellion in its own ranks after being in power for a long time. This is resulting in violence,” said SP Dash, a political science professor.