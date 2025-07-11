Lucknow, A multi-layered security and surveillance grid has been put in place for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with a massive deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of pilgrims and maintain law and order. Over 50,000 security forces, CCTVs, drones deployed along Kanwar route

A network of 29,454 CCTVs have been installed along key Kanwar routes and major congregation points across the state and 395 high-tech drones, including anti-drones and tethered drones, are providing real-time video feeds directly to the DGP headquarters, a statement said.

Tethered drones, connected to a ground-based power source, offer extended airborne duration and enhanced stability, making them ideal for continuous surveillance in sensitive areas.

A modern control room, designed on the lines of the Mahakumbh security setup, has been established at the DGP headquarters. This facility operates 24/7, offering continuous real-time monitoring of the yatra and Shiv temples, ensuring rapid response to any emerging situation.

To combat misinformation and maintain calm, a dedicated eight-member social media surveillance team is on high alert, the statement said.

This team is tasked with monitoring online platforms for rumours, misleading information, and sensitive posts, alerting district officials for swift action and removal of "objectionable content".

A separate control room team oversees inputs from electronic media, UP-112 , and other communication channels.

To ensure foolproof security, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 inspectors, 13,520 sub-inspectors, and 39,965 constables from the police and paramilitary forces.

Additionally, 1,486 women sub-inspectors and 8,541 women constables are on the ground, bolstering law enforcement. The security blanket is further strengthened by 50 companies of PAC and central forces, along with 1,424 home guards.

For effective coordination with neighbouring states, a WhatsApp group has been created. This group includes officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, facilitating real-time information exchange on route conditions, security updates, and crowd management strategies to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage, according to the statement.

