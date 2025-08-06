New Delhi, The National Helpline Against Atrocities , set up to address complaints of atrocities against SCs and STs, has received over 6.34 lakh calls since its inception, according to government data shared on Wednesday. Over 6.3 lakh calls received on National Helpline Against Atrocities on SCs, STs since 2020: Govt

Responding to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said the toll-free helpline , operational since 2020, aims to provide grievance redressal and raise awareness about legal provisions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes .

The highest number of calls, at over 3.4 lakh, were received in 2023.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the lion's share of complaints with more than 3.4 lakh calls between 2020 and July 2025, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan . Delhi also recorded a high number of calls at over 29,000.

The helpline received 6,34,066 calls across states and Union Territories up to July 31.

The data revealed a significant increase in usage over the years, with just over 6,000 calls in 2020 and more than 1.05 lakh in 2024.

Out of 7,661 categorised complaints registered on the portal, around 5,202 have been resolved, while 1,962 remain pending. These complaints include chargesheeted cases, demands for relief and those filed either by complainants or helpline call agents.

UP also leads in categorised complaints with 1,981 cases, of which 1,615 have been resolved. Madhya Pradesh follows with 1,727 categorised complaints, and Rajasthan recorded 795 such cases.

Asked how the government classifies a complaint as an atrocity, Athawale stated that offences are determined based on the provisions of two central laws the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, which penalises acts of untouchability; and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 1989.

The minister clarified that complaints are considered atrocities if they fall under the offences defined in these Acts and the accompanying rules.

The NHAA initiative is part of the government's broader effort to ensure the protection and empowerment of marginalised communities through timely intervention and awareness-building.

