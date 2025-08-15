Lucknow, More than 8,000 people convicted of serious crimes have been sentenced to life in prison while 70 have been given the death penalty in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna informed on Friday. Over 8,000 get life term, 70 given death penalty in UP in two years: DGP informs on Independence Day

During his address at an Independence Day celebration here, he underlined the police's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption.

The DGP further said that cops are prioritising technology and community-oriented policing along with success of 'Mission Shakti', which he said has made women in the state feel safer.

He also said, "Over one lakh people have been convicted since July 1, 2023, with 70 receiving death sentences and 8,785 sentenced to life imprisonment," and termed the figures a testament to the force's resolve against crime.

Since 2017, 34 mafia figures and 91 of their associates have been convicted, with two awarded the death penalty, Krishna said, adding that property worth over ₹14,400 crore has been seized under the Gangster Act.

He credited the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Anti-Narcotics Task Force and district police for dismantling criminal networks.

He also listed ten key priorities for the force, including empowering women and addressing every citizen's complaint with sensitivity and speed.

This year, 17 police personnel have been awarded the President's Gallantry Medal, six the distinguished service medal, 72 the meritorious service medal, 763 the excellent service medal and 486 the distinguished service medal, besides other awards and commendations, he added.

The DGP also said 60,244 new constables are being trained in a "hybrid mode" that includes technical skills, cybercrime investigation, community engagement and simulation-based decision-making using AI tools.

He also praised the Uttar Pradesh-112 emergency service, which he termed the best in the country, and said the police headquarters' social media centre has saved 1,257 lives since January 1, 2023, by responding to suicidal posts a "global best practice".

He concluded that the Uttar Pradesh Police aims to become a global standard for modern, sensitive and empowered policing by 2047, with the ultimate measure of success being "a smiling, confident and safe citizen".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.