Bhubaneswar/Balasore/Bhadrak, Large parts of the northern Odisha districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur were inundated by the waters of overflowing rivers on Monday, officials said. Overflowing rivers flood parts of northern Odisha

In the worst-affected Balasore district, Balipal, Basta, Bhograi and Jeleswar blocks were inundated by the overflowing Subarnarekha, they said.

In neighbouring Bhadrak, the overflowing Baitarani river has flooded Dhamnagar and Bhandaripohgari blocks. The river was also flowing above the danger mark in Akhuapada.

A number of villages were inundated in Jajpur's Dasarathpur block due to a breach in an embankment of the Kani river.

Parts of the Sundergarh district have also been inundated by the Baitrani river.

"The water level of another river, Brahmani, is also rising," Water Resources Department's Engineer-in-Chief Chandrasekhar Padhi said.

He said the Subarnarekha was flowing above the danger mark in Balasore's Rajghat at 10 am.

"The water level of the Subarnarekha may come down in a few hours, but it would again rise due to incessant rains in the upper catchment areas. The water level at Jamsolaghat is gradually rising due to rain," he said.

Padhi said there was a 30-metre breach in the embankment of Kani, a tributary of Baitarani, near Ahiyaas Bazar in Kaspa in Jajpur.

A number of villages in the Dasarathpur block have been flooded due to the breach, he said.

"Our men and material are ready to repair the breach as soon as the water level declines," he added.

In the Bonai block of Sundargarh district, the Brahmani river swelled following heavy rainfall.

The floodwaters were close to submerging the Sia Jora bridge near Jangla, affecting traffic. The water has already inundated farmlands in Jangla, Jakeikela and Lalei areas of the district.

Schools and anganwadi centres in parts of Bhadrak have been shut for two days in view of the inclement weather.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the administrations of the affected districts have been told to start rescue and relief operations immediately.

