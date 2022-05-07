Owaisi condemns honor killing case in Hyderabad, says ‘worst crime as per Islam’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the death of a Hindu man - in a suspected honour killing case - in Hyderabad's Saroornagar area. Owaisi called it 'the worst crime as per Islam' and also expressed concern that 'this incident is being given another (communal) colour'. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief also stressed 'we do not stand with the murderers'.

"We condemn the incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per constitution and the worst crime as per Islam," Owaisi said at an event in the city yesterday.

"This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn't the police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers," he added.

Owaisi also referred to incidents of communal violence in other parts of the country, such as those in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, and said: "… whichever religious procession is taken, there should be high resolution CCTV on mosques and whenever there is a procession, it should be live telecast on Facebook so that the world should know who is throwing stones."

On Thursday police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana for their involvement in the murder of her husband, Billipuram Nagaraju. The arrested have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

The killing took place on Wednesday at Saroornagar's Panjala Anil Kumar colony when the accused - Syed Mobin Ahmed - and his aide attacked his brother-in-law, Nagaraju, who was driving his motorcycle with his wife riding pillion.

Nagaraju was allegedly targeted for defying Ashrin's family's objections to their marriage. The accused hit Nagaraju with an iron rod and stabbed him to death.

Police have claimed the plan to kill Ashrin's husband was 'meticulously hatched.'

On the day of the attack, the accused tracked the victim to a car showroom in Malakapet. Since it was not possible to attack him there, they followed the couple on their two-wheeler and attacked at Panjala Anil Kumar colony, the police said.