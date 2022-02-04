Owaisi gets Z category security day after his convoy was attacked in UP

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi will be provided with Z category security with immediate effect, a day after the MP's convoy came under attack in Uttar Pradesh as he was on his way from Meerut to Delhi. Two persons have been arrested for firing at Owaisi's car. They told police they were hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu statements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attack took place on Thursday when Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24. Owaisi said four rounds of shots were fired and he saw 3-4 people who ran away. "My car got punctured, but I moved to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah," Owaisi tweeted in Hindi soon after the incident. Owaisi saidhe saw two people – one was wearing a red hoodie while the other was wearing a white jacket.

Deepak Bhuker, the superintendent of police, Hapur, said two persons have been arrested for firing on Owaisi's convoy and they said they were hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu statements.

Owaisi will raise the issue of the security breach in Parliament. On Thursday, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, raised the issue of firing on Owaisi's car. He said there should be no biases in dealing with issues and action should be taken against the culprits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Z category security to be accorded to Owaisi will include the deployment of CRPF commandos for Owaisi's round-the-clock security.