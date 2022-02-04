Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Owaisi rejects Z security, demands special cell in MHA to tackle radicalisation

The Lok Sabha member said the ministry of home affairs should have a special cell to "tackle this kind of radicalisation”.
Owaisi said his car got three bullet marks as two persons fired aiming his car at Meerut on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected the Z security given by the Centre in the aftermath of an attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the floor of the House, the Lok Sabha member drew the central government's attention towards the hate speech in Haridwar, Raipur, and Prayagraj. 

“Who are these people who believe in bullets and not the ballot, who have so much hate. If this is the kind of politics we are going to see, of bullets being strewn at a tollbooth, we can see the kind of radicalisation,” Owaisi said.

Requesting the government to listen to what was said about him in Dharma Sansads, or religious parliament, Owaisi said he is not afraid of dying but want to live as an “A category citizen”. He appealed that the ministry of home affairs should form a special cell to "tackle this kind of radicalisation”.

“I am not afraid of dying but I want to appeal to the government to see what was said (in Haridwar and Prayagraj). I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an A category citizen,” he added.

Two suspects have so far been arrested in the incident. The suspects told the police that they were hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu statements," said Deepak Bhuker, the superintendent of police, Hapur. Owaisi demanded that the culprits should be charged under UAPA so that radicalisation can be stopped.

Union minister Piyush Goyal told the House that the state government has done an inquiry and police have recovered a vehicle and other incriminating materials from the site. Union home minister Amit Shah will give a detailed reply in the parliament on Monday on the incident.

“The whole house is grateful and thankful to God that he is safe and we wish him a long life,”  Goyal said.

Topics
asaduddin owaisi lok sabha
