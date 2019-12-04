Owner of TN building that collapsed held

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:11 IST

Chennai Police in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district arrested on Tuesday a 60-year-old businessman in connection with a wall collapse that killed 17 people the previous day .

The 80-feet-long granite compound wall of businessmanSivasubramanian’s bungalow collapsed early Monday in Nadur Adi Dravidar (Dalit) Colony in Mettupalayam after heavy showers lashed the area.

“Because of torrential rainfall, the granite compound wall, which was 23 feet in heigh, had tumbled on the houses lying below,” said K Rajamani, collector of Coimbatore district.

Mettupalayam police booked Sivasubramanian under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code for causing deaths by negligence. Residents had alerted the businessman about cracks that had developed in the wall, but he ignored their requests to strengthen the structure, the police said.

“The accused was absconding for a day. However, we managed to arrest him on Tuesday afternoon,” said a police officer inquiring into the incident.

Activist groups alleged the wall had been erected by the businessman to block access of the Dalit families and separate his property from the Dalit neighbourhood.

“Drainage from the house would be released into the colony, and repeated complaints made no headway. The Dalits are fighting for justice though it seems they may not succeed,” said Ravichandran Bathran, an activist.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the families of the dead, whose relatives staged a protest on Monday evening that was broken up by the police using batons.

Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin criticised the police action. He also slammed the local civic body for not removing the hazardous wall.

“It seems Nadur Adi Dravidar Colony locals have often asked Sivasubramanian and Mettupalayam municipality officials to remove the compound wall, which posed a grave threat. However, the government had not acted on their complaints,” Stalin said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MP D Ravikumar wrote to Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and demanded justice for the Dalit victims and an independent inquiry under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“A 20 feet high wall...to obstruct the access of SC people collapsed in the rain and SC people who were in deep sleep in their homes were buried alive,” read the letter, a copy of which is with HT.

The Tamil Nadu government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs.4 lakh each for the families of those who died in the wall collapse.