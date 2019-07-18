‘Ownership rights soon for residents of unauthorised colonies’: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights over their properties as Centre has conveyed “positive response” to a proposal in this regard.

The final approval by the Union government is still awaited.

The cut-off date for properties to be covered for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies will be January 1, 2015, said Delhi’s urban development minister Satyendar Jain, who accompanied Kejriwal in a press conference on Thursday.

Kejriwal said that on November 2, 2015, the Delhi cabinet had approved a proposal to regularise unauthorised colonies and give ownership rights to people living in these colonies. And on November 12, the proposal was sent to the central government for approval, he said.

“Yesterday, the central government gave a positive response on the proposal. The central government is ready to approve it. We want to congratulate it on behalf of people of Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the Centre has asked a few questions on the proposal and the Delhi government will respond to them in the next three to four days. “And soon, the government will approve it (proposal),” he added.

