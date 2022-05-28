Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
P Chidambaram after Aryan Khan gets NCB clean chit: ‘How could he be…’

Former Union minister P Chidambaram asked who will bear the responsibility for the young man's trauma and said in many cases, the arrest comes first and investigation follows which was a "perversion" of the procedure established by law.
Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference. (ANI file)
Updated on May 28, 2022 01:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, asked "how could he be arrested and imprisoned for 25 days without evidence".

The NCB on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan in the last year's 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested and spent more than 20 days in jail. NCB officials said Aryan and five others were not named in the agency's charge sheet due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".

"The investigation agency has withdrawn the charge against Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan. Reason: No evidence. How could he be arrested and imprisoned for 25 days without evidence?" Chidambaram tweeted (roughly translated from Tamil).

Reacting to the development, the former Union minister on Friday had asked who will bear the responsibility for the young man's trauma and said in many cases, the arrest comes first and investigation follows which was a "perversion" of the procedure established by law.

Also Read | Aryan Khan said 'no drugs should be…', Arbaaz Merchant to NCB: Report

Chidambaram said it is now admitted that there was no evidence against Aryan Khan.

"Who will bear responsibility for the trauma of the young man?" the former home minister said.

"Investigation must lead to arrest. Sadly, in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows," he said.

This is a "perversion" of the procedure established by law, Chidambaram added.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Art of News plants by Govt Agencies, Fallacious nature of News debates, Ruining of reputation without proof, Holding people guilty without trial, This is - New India!"

"Do think, if all this was done not to a celebrity child but to a loved one?" he said.

Topics
p. chidambaram ncb aryan khan drug case
