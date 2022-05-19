Padma Shri awardee’s kin say facing threat to vacate land

Family of noted Dhrupad singer and Padma Shri awardee Pandit Ramchatur Mallick has alleged that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers to vacate their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district, a person aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

If the situation continues, we will be forced to migrate to other states, said a family member requesting not to be named. The family also claimed that a part of their land in the Gangadah village has already been encroached and now they are eying the ancestral house where the Dhrupad singer used to stay and had spent several years with the leading musicians.

“The house where he spent his formative years is in dilapidated condition and we can’t even go there. In fact, the approach road to the house has been encroached upon by some locals,” said Bijay Kumar Mallick, one of the two grandsons of the Dhrupad singer.

“It seems they are preparing for some kind of construction and want to occupy our grandfather’s house. We have been threatened of dire consequences if we try to visit that building,” Mallick said.

He further added that the house and the land at Gangadah village were given to his ancestors by Darbhanga Raj nearly 300 years ago.

“We have reported the matter to the local police. They want us to leave the village. If things are not get sorted, we will have to migrate from this area,” he said. Many other Dhrupad singers from Gangadah and Amta villages have already left for other states in search of livelihood, he added.

Senior superintendent of police ( SSP), Darbhanga, Awakash Kumar said he would get the matter inquired. “Necessary legal measures will be taken,” he said.

MLA of Benipur constituency in Darbhanga, Vinay Kumar Choudhary said he will also talk to the police about the matter. “We will try our best to assist the family,” he said.

