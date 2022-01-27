Padma Shri Muthukannamal, 82 wants to continue teaching Sathir

R Muthukannamal, 82, is ecstatic that she has won the Padma Shri in the arts category for Sathir, an ancient dance form which is a predecessor of the more popular Bharathanatyam, in which she performed her “arangetram” (on stage debut) when she was only 7 years old.

“I’m so happy. It’s priceless that I don’t even feel hungry,” says Muthukannamal speaking over the phone from her native in Viralimalai in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. Her family says she’s tired from receiving an influx of guests and media interviews since morning but she doesn’t let that show.

Still filled with enthusiasm and passion for her art, Muthukannamal says she hopes she can perform at Pollachi in a temple if an annual festival happens this February or March which has been cancelled over the past two-years due to Covid-19. “I will be there for ten days if it happens. I couldn’t dance in the past two years because temples couldn’t conduct festivals,” she says.

Muthukannamal is a seventh generation dancer having performed across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. She was taught by her father. “We are a Sathir family so it was only natural that I also learnt from a young age,” she says.

The art form involves these artistes to sing and dance at the same time. It was used to entertain Gods during festivals and the performing women artistes are called Devadasis who are employees of temple establishment. It is believed that Muthukannamal is the last surviving dancer of the 32 devadasis who once performed for the deity at Viralimalai’s Murugan temple in Trichy. In 2018, she was a recipient of the Dakshina Chitra Virudhu, an annual award given by The Madras Craft Foundation and The Friends of Dakshina Chitra.

Muthukannamal has three children who didn’t take to the art form but it skipped a generation and she now teaches Sathir to her two granddaughters. “I will continue to teach to whoever is interested,” she says, hoping to keep the traditional art form alive.

