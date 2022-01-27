Home / India News / Padma Shri Muthukannamal, 82 wants to continue teaching Sathir
india news

Padma Shri Muthukannamal, 82 wants to continue teaching Sathir

Muthukannamal is a seventh generation dancer having performed across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. She was taught by her father.
R Muthukannamal says she hopes she can perform at Pollachi in a temple if an annual festival happens this February or March which has been cancelled over the past two-years due to Covid-19. (HT)
R Muthukannamal says she hopes she can perform at Pollachi in a temple if an annual festival happens this February or March which has been cancelled over the past two-years due to Covid-19. (HT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

R Muthukannamal, 82, is ecstatic that she has won the Padma Shri in the arts category for Sathir, an ancient dance form which is a predecessor of the more popular Bharathanatyam, in which she performed her “arangetram” (on stage debut) when she was only 7 years old.

“I’m so happy. It’s priceless that I don’t even feel hungry,” says Muthukannamal speaking over the phone from her native in Viralimalai in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. Her family says she’s tired from receiving an influx of guests and media interviews since morning but she doesn’t let that show.

Still filled with enthusiasm and passion for her art, Muthukannamal says she hopes she can perform at Pollachi in a temple if an annual festival happens this February or March which has been cancelled over the past two-years due to Covid-19. “I will be there for ten days if it happens. I couldn’t dance in the past two years because temples couldn’t conduct festivals,” she says.

Muthukannamal is a seventh generation dancer having performed across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. She was taught by her father. “We are a Sathir family so it was only natural that I also learnt from a young age,” she says.

The art form involves these artistes to sing and dance at the same time. It was used to entertain Gods during festivals and the performing women artistes are called Devadasis who are employees of temple establishment. It is believed that Muthukannamal is the last surviving dancer of the 32 devadasis who once performed for the deity at Viralimalai’s Murugan temple in Trichy. In 2018, she was a recipient of the Dakshina Chitra Virudhu, an annual award given by The Madras Craft Foundation and The Friends of Dakshina Chitra.

Muthukannamal has three children who didn’t take to the art form but it skipped a generation and she now teaches Sathir to her two granddaughters. “I will continue to teach to whoever is interested,” she says, hoping to keep the traditional art form alive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out