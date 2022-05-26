'Pain of losing father...': Congress retorts to BJP's 'do a scripted interview' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday retorted to the BJP's trolling of Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's interaction with Dr Shruti Kapila at the University of Cambridge. "Political differences apart, let's not belittle Gandhian value of non-violence," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said replying to BJP's Amit Malviya who had suggested that Rahul Gandhi should do a 'scripted conversation with a journalist for max impact." Watch: Indian officer counters Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Don't you think...?'

Wish friends in BJP could understand the pain of losing ur grandmother and father in gruesome terrorists attacks and summarise the dichotomy between violence & non-violence in one word -“forgiveness”.



A clip of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Dr Shruti Kapila has gone viral on social media where Rahul Gandhi can be seen taking a pause. Someone from the audience clapped to break the silence to which Rahul Gandhi smiled and said he is thinking the answer.

"I didn't mean to stump you. It's a very obvious question," the interviewer then said. "No, you didn't stump me. I am trying to go deeper into the answer," Rahul Gandhi said.

The question was how to live with violence. "In your case, it's personal. How do you envision the compact between violence and non-violence in Indian society?" the interviewer asked, followed by a pause by Rahul Gandhi. "The word that comes to my mind is forgiveness," Rahul Gandhi said followed by a silence which was broken by sudden clapping.

"In life, you will always, especially if you are places where large energies are moving, you will always get hurt. If you do what I do you will get hurt. It's not a possibility, it's a certainty. It's like swimming in an ocean with big waves. You will go under the waves. When you go under, you will learn how to react," Rahul Gandhi said next.

"The single-biggest learning of my life is my father's death. There is no bigger experience than that. Now, I can look at it and say the person or the force that killed my father caused me tremendous pain. Sure, it's correct, as a son, I lost my father. But I can't get away from the fact that the same event also made me learn things that I would have never ever learnt otherwise. So, as long as you are ready to learn, it does not matter how nasty people are," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If I turn around and Mr Modi attacks me and I say Oh my God he is so vicious, he is attacking me - that's one way of looking at it. There's another way of looking at it -- great, I just learnt something from him. Give me some more," Rahul Gandhi added.

"Wish friends in BJP could understand the pain of losing ur grandmother and father in gruesome terrorists attacks and summarise the dichotomy between violence & non-violence in one word -'forgiveness'," Surjewala tweeted.

