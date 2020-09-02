e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pak firing along LoC kills another army officer in Jammu’s Rajouri district

Pak firing along LoC kills another army officer in Jammu’s Rajouri district

Pakistan has been regularly opening unprovoked heavy fire on the LoC and the international border (IB) since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, after Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC, at Mankote sector in Poonch district, earlier this year.
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, after Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC, at Mankote sector in Poonch district, earlier this year. (PTI)
         

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Keri area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

Also read: Centre to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu-Kashmir

“A Naib Subedar posted at a forward location in Keri sector sacrificed his life in the line of duty, when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC,” said a defence official.

The Indian Army has retaliated to Pakistani firing, he added.

“We are awaiting more details,” said the official.

On August 30, a JCO was killed in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in the Nowshera sector. The martyred JCO is identified as Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who belonged to Khadur Sahib tehsil of Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Last Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) had detected a trans-border tunnel, which originated from Pakistan and went 150 metres into the Samba sector of the union territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Pakistan has been regularly opening unprovoked heavy fire on the LoC and the international border (IB) since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

tags
top news
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Uighur issue resonates in US presidential polls, China’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan silent
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In