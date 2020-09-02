Pak national living in Vrindavan for 16 years held for rape of minor from Ukraine

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:49 IST

A Pakistani national was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl from Ukraine in Mathura’s Vrindavan town, the police said.

The girl lives with her father in an apartment in Vrindavan, which the accused, also a resident of Vrindavan, used to visit frequently.

“The father of the girl lodged an FIR at Vrindavan Kotwali on Tuesday blaming Anand Kumar, 24, a Pakistani national, for raping his 14-year-old daughter on the night of August 31 when he was away,” said Avdesh Pratap Singh, officiating in-charge of Kotwali, Vrindavan.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and will be presented before a court in Mathura. The medical examination of the survivor has been conducted, said Singh.

The police officer said the accused was from Karachi in Pakistan and has been living in Vrindavan on a tourist visa for the past 16 years.

“The mother and brother of the accused also live with him in Vrindavan,” said Singh.

The father of the survivor who is from Ukraine has been living in Vrindavan for the past five years as a Lord Krishna devotee. His wife lives separately in Vrindavan.

“The case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code. As the victim is minor, section ¾ of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been included,” the police officer said.