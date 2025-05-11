Jaipur, Panic was triggered in the border areas of Rajasthan overnight after the terms of an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions were violated by the neighbouring country. Pak violations of military understanding trigger panic in Rajasthan's border areas

However, normal activities resumed on Sunday, with markets reopening.

The North Western Railway has also restored the train services that were cancelled or partially cancelled on Saturday due to the tensions between the two countries.

A blackout was imposed in the border region of the desert state on Saturday night as there were reports of drone activity and explosions from Jaisalmer, Barmer and other areas.

According to Jaisalmer resident Revant Singh, the frequency of the drone activity was less as compared to the two previous nights.

"Drone activity was spotted in the sky, which was a clear violation of the military understanding arrived at on Saturday," Singh told PTI.

Jaisalmer and Barmer witnessed drone attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night as well as on Friday night. The Indian defence forces managed to destroy the drones mid-air and no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The debris of drones and missile-like objects was found from various locations on Saturday.

The announcement of the military understanding on Saturday amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan brought some relief to people. Markets in Jaisalmer and Barmer reopened in the evening and the blackout call in Barmer was withdrawn.

The blackout duration was also shortened in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

Despite the understanding, reports of violations soon followed and a blackout was again announced in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other nearby areas.

"There was news about the understanding in the evening and markets reopened. But around 9 pm, drones were spotted in the sky again. We heard explosions, although the activity was less intense than the previous night," Tarendra Singh, a resident of Jhinjhinyali village in Fatehgarh, near the border, told PTI.

However, he said shops are open and "activities are back to normal".

In Barmer, the debris of a drone was found in Burtiya village on Sunday.

Drone activity was also reported from Anupgarh and Ganganagar.

The NWR has restored the train services that were cancelled or partially cancelled.

It has restored the services of 16 cancelled and 11 partially-cancelled trains.

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting of officials in Jodhpur and discussed the current situation.

He was apprised of the preparatory measures put in place.

The minister directed the officials to maintain alertness and vigil.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.