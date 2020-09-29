e-paper
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

In September alone this year, the Pakistan army has violated the ceasefire 44 times this month.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The firing started in the Mankote sector in Poonch around 4:30 am on Tuesday.
The firing started in the Mankote sector in Poonch around 4:30 am on Tuesday.
         

The Indian Army is responding to firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday. The firing is a result of Pakistan violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), said the army.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” army officials said.

The firing started in the Mankote sector in Poonch around 4:30 am on Tuesday, they added.

In September alone this year, the Pakistan army has violated the ceasefire 44 times this month.

