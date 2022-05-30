Pakistani drone carrying bombs shot down in Jammu and Kashmir

A Pakistani drone with a payload attached to it was shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district shortly after it crossed into the Indian side from across the International Border on Sunday morning, police said, adding that magnetic bombs and grenades were recovered from the payload.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A police search party picked up the movement of the drone at the border in Talli Hariya Chak area in early morning and fired at it,” said Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu.

“The drone was shot down,” said Singh. “Seven magnetic bombs and an equal number of UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) grenades were recovered from the payload of the drone.”

The incident took place ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra to the cave shrine at 13,000 feet in south Kashmir Himalayas beginning on June 30. The 43-day-long pilgrimage is being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Police search parties were being regularly sent to the Talli Hariya Chak area that falls under Rajbagh police station in Kathua because of the frequent drone activity from across the border,” the ADGP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hariya Chak is one of the preferred routes for Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate in India, a senior police officer said.

Security has been tightened ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and amid a spurt in terror attacks in the region. On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh reviewed the security arrangements and asked different agencies to maintain close coordination within their ranks and among themselves for conducting the pilgrimage peacefully.

“While the Centre has decided to deploy around 15,000 additional security forces personnel in Kashmir, a total of 400 companies of the central armed police forces are going to be deployed for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said a senior home department official.

Though CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force) largely shoulders the responsibility of regulating the pilgrimage, army commandoes will be placed in and around the cave shrine to secure it completely, said the official. “Other central armed police forces such as BSF (Border Security Force), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) besides the J&K Police will also be deployed in strength to safeguard the pilgrims.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security agencies will also deploy anti-drone teams along the routes and base camps in Jammu. For the first time, every pilgrim would be given Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards to track their movement in order to ensure their well-being.

Adequate logistics with regard to mobility, CCTVs and other security gadgets will be made available along with sufficient manpower, the DGP said on Friday. Adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management will be made to tackle any natural calamity, he added.

On May 17, Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations for the Yatra and said “it was the priority of the Modi government that the pilgrims coming for the Yatra should have hassle-free darshan and they should not face any problems”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in the region.

Nearly 400 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON