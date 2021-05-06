Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Jammu Kashmir

An intruder from Pakistan, who crossed the border in Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday night, was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 200 km long International Border in Samba sector, said a senior BSF officer.

“During the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday around 0235 hrs (2.35 am), BSF jawans observed a Pakistani intruder near a border outpost. He had entered around 100 meter inside our territory..,” said the BSF officer.

He added that the intruder ignored repeated warnings to stop, given by the BSF jawans, leaving them with no alternative but to shoot him.

“His dead body is still lying there,” the BSF officer added.

On April 13, the BSF had caught a Pakistani intruder along the IB in RS Pura sector of Jammu district. He, too, didn’t heed BSF warnings and received minor injuries when fired at by a BSF jawan. He was later handed over to local police.

On April 24, A couple of Pakistani drones entered the Indian territory along the border in Arnia sector of Jammu district in the early hours. They returned to Pakistani territory after BSF guards opened fire.

On May 3, Monday, Pakistani rangers opened unprovoked fire at BSF jawans busy with maintenance work at the border fence in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, violating the renewed ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

