Pakistani terror groups continue to target Kashmir, data reveals how

A total of 24 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in the last eight months in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, clearly showing that Pakistan's support to terrorism in the Union territory continues unabated. As per the latest records, eight of them have been killed in the Jammu zone and 16 have been killed in the Kashmir Zone. Details of these slain terrorists reveal that they are all from Pakistan.

These terrorists have been killed in encounters in Srinagar, Poonch, Pulwama, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and most of them are either from Lashkar or from Jaish. Some are unidentified.

The details of these terrorists primarily prove three things: One, Pakistan's support to terrorism despite Pakistan PM Imran Khan's tall claims on international platforms continues; second, there is continued infiltration all across the Line of Control in both Kashmir and Jammu; third, the main groups operating are Lashkar and Jaish. These Pakistan-based groups have sought cover by posing as indigenous Kashmiri groups, continuing the targeting of Kashmir.

On December 19, in a joint operation of J&K Police, 24 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, a terrorist named Saifulla alias Abhu Khalid alias Shawaz was killed. He was a resident of Pakistan's Karachi and was active in the Valley since 2016. Saifulla, as per police records, had a history of terror cases, including the killing of civilians in teh Valley. After infiltrating in 2016, he was active in the general area of Harwan, Kashmir IGP said. Such details of the terrorists killed between May and December go on to reveal that all of them have allegiance to Pakistan-based terror groups.

The Union home ministry has recently informed the Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament that the security situation in the Valley has improved significantly since August 2019. The number of terror incidents has come down from 417 in 2018 to 203 (up to November 30) in 2021 and theestimated net infiltration has come down from 143 in 2018 to 28 (till October 31) in 2021.

"The government has instituted robust security and intelligence grid along with proactive operations against terrorists. Therefore, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019," Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said replying to a written question. There were 417 terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 203 till November 30 in 2021.

