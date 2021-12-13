Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pakistani woman intruder killed in Jammu: Police
india news

Pakistani woman intruder killed in Jammu: Police

A BSF spokesperson said, “Alert BSF troops neutralised the intruder near BSF fencing inside IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt last night (Sunday).”
A BSF spokesperson said the Pakistani woman intruder was aged around 30 and 32 years old and the incident occurred around 8 pm. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A Pakistani woman intruder was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border (IB) in RS Pura sector of Jammu district late on Sunday, a senior official said on Monday.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Alert BSF troops neutralised the intruder near BSF fencing inside IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt last night (Sunday).”

“The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement in RS Pura area and repeatedly warned the intruder not to cross the IB but the intruder kept running aggressively towards border fencing,” he added.

The spokesperson said the intruder was aged around 30 and 32 years old and the incident occurred around 8 pm.

The incident took place near Khuralla post in Allah Mai De Kothe area of RS Pura sector.

“Nothing incriminating was recovered from her. We have informed Pak Rangers about the intruder and their response is awaited,” he added.

A BSF official on condition of anonymity said, “We are not sure whether the woman was mentally unsound or not but she had entered into the Indian territory, repeatedly ignoring warnings of the BSF men.”

RELATED STORIES

Her body was handed over to the police, the official added.

A police officer said the woman intruder was wearing salwar kameez and hawai chappal besides carrying a red blanket with her.

“The BSF informed us after the incident and we cannot say whether she was a guide or a mentally unsound woman,” the police officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP