Palghar, The police on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the abduction and murder case of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, an official said. Palghar Shiv Sena leader's murder: Prime accused arrested from Silvassa

Based on a tip-off, the victim's brother, Avinash Raman Dhodi , who had been on the run for five months, was apprehended from Morkhal in the wee hours of the day, said Yatish Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

He said the police had earlier arrested five accused in connection with the crime that took place in January.

The victim, Ashok Dhodi , had gone missing on January 19, and his body was found days later after police managed to zero in on his car, which was in a water-filled quarry in neighbouring Gujarat.

Deshmukh said that the accused, Avinash Dhodi, was angry as the victim had filed an application with the Vevji Gram Panchayat to cancel his house lease, following which he was evicted.

"On January 19, when Ashok Dhodi was travelling to his house from Dahanu, the accused and his accomplices intercepted the car at Vevji Ghat and abducted him," he said.

The official said the accused subsequently murdered Ashok Dhodi and threw his body and car into a water-filled quarry at Sarigam Wadiapada in Gujarat.

An FIR was registered with the Gholwad police station under sections 140 , 140 , 351 , 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on January 27, the official said.

He said that a special team was formed, and searches were conducted at Gholwad, Umargaon, Vapi , Diu Daman, Silvassa, Indore, and Rajasthan.

Six persons have been arrested in the case so far, while three are still absconding, and a hunt is underway for them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.