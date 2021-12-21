Panel formed to decide on FTII admission policy for colour blind applicants

A team of eminent personalities in the field of cinema, including a recipient of eight National Film Awards and a three-time Filmfare Award winner, is going to have an unusual collaboration with a group comprising a doctor, a lawyer and an academician.

They are getting together for a scholastic reason, thanks to the Supreme Court, which has asked them to ascertain if colour blind candidates should be kept away from some courses at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh has also entrusted the task of determining whether a person’s inability to distinguish between certain colours will have a serious impact on their eye for cinematic beauty to the committee of seven experts, which includes a film editor, a film director, a colourist, a script supervisor, a course creator, an ophthalmologist, and a lawyer.

The committee comprises National Film Award winner film editor Akkineni Sreekar Prasad, Filmfare Award winner director and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, well-known colourist Swapnil Patole, script supervisor Shubha Ramachandra, FTII’s head of department (editing) Rajasekharan, ophthalmologist Jignesh Taswala, and advocate Shoeb Alam.

“To facilitate a more comprehensive exercise, the role of the committee would be to opine on the aspect of the colour blindness qua all the courses for which it is perceived as a disqualification. We would expect the committee to give its report within three months,” said the bench in a recent order.

As reported first by HT on December 1, the court had decided to review FTII’s admission criteria with respect to colour blind candidates on a plea by Patna-based Ashutosh Kumar, who convinced the Supreme Court to consider whether he should be barred from admission to FTII just because he is colour blind.

Kumar, 35, applied for the three-year postgraduate diploma course in film editing at FTII in 2015, and was also shortlisted for the course. But his candidature was declined after he was found to be colour blind during the medical examination. The authorities cited FTII Rules, which state that colour blind candidates are not fit for admission in a few courses, including film editing.

FTII is India’s leading film institute based in Pune. Its list of famous alumni include Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Jaya Bachhan, Santosh Sivan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In 2016, Kumar’s petition was rejected by the Bombay high court, while holding that a court cannot interfere when an expert body at FTII reviewed the admission criteria and carved out six out of 12 courses at FTII in which colour-blind candidates are not found suitable.

Arguing for Kumar before the top court, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves and advocate Satya Mitra highlighted that several leading filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan – the man behind several Hollywood blockbusters such as The Dark Knight, Inception, Memento, and Interstellar – are colour blind. The lawyers also placed on record statements by some of FTII’s alumni who maintained that they had no issues with various aspects of filmmaking even though they suffered from colour vision deficiency.

On its part, FTII, through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, maintained that every endeavour is made by the institute to give encouragement to persons with some disability, but it is certain courses only that are taken outside the purview of admissions where colour blindness is concerned, as their employment itself would be affected by the handicap.

However, the court decided to follow the course adopted by another bench of the Supreme Court when a committee of experts was set up in 2017 on a plea by a candidate, who suffered from partial colour blindness and was declared ineligible to take admission to the MBBS course. The committee finally decided in favour of the candidate, lifting the embargo against admission to colour blind students.

Taking a cue from the previous order, the bench set up the panel of experts, saying: “On conspectus of the aforesaid, we are of the view that the appropriate course to follow would be the one which was followed in the case of a candidate for admission to the MBBS course by this court earlier as it would not be appropriate for this court to take a call on whether the colour blindness would be an aspect which would be an impediment in going through the course.”

The bench added: “We may notice that this is not a case of securing a government employment. The person will have to work in the field and his performance would be judged by the persons who have to take work from him. What has to be seen is whether the course curriculum provided for the diploma in editing can be successfully completed by the appellant who suffers from colour blindness.”

It also took note of a February judgment of the apex court that cautioned against the adoption of one size fits all approach and called on the Union government to provide “reasonable accommodation” to persons with disability. Reasonable accommodation means necessary and appropriate modification and adjustments not imposing a disproportionate or undue burden.

The bench will hear the case next in March 2022 after the committee submits its report.

