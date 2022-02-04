Panel on MSP to be set up after polls: Narendra Singh Tomar tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar told Rajya Sabha on Friday that the panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be formed after the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Replying to a supplementary question posed by Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya, Tomar said, “The entire country knows that the Prime Minister has announced the formation of a committee to make crop diversification, natural farming and MSP effective and transparent. The government is committed to the announcement made by the PM. The matter is under consideration in the ministry.”

He explained the delay in forming the panel, saying that since elections in five states were announced and the model code of conduct was in place, the government had reached out to the Election Commission (EC) for its opinion on whether the move was allowed.

“The EC’s reply has come. It has said that the committee should be formed after the elections conclude,” the minister said.

The Union minister’s announcement comes four days after the farmers, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), had observed ‘Betrayal Day’ against the Centre’s alleged not keeping its promises made to them. Several locations in Punjab and Haryana had witnessed demonstrations by the protesting farmers during the day. The SKM had warned the government that it would be forced to resume the protests if their demands were not met.

“Of the written assurances made by the government of India in the letter to Samyukta Kisan Morcha dated December 9, 2021, not one of them has been fulfilled. The Morcha warns the BJP government against testing farmers’ patience and declares that if the promises are not fulfilled at the earliest, the farmers would be left with no option but to resume the agitation,” read a statement by the SKM.

The SKM also called upon the farmers in Uttar Pradesh, one of the five states where elections are scheduled this month, to “punish” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for their alleged anti-farmer stance.

Elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab which are agrarian states will begin from February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10.