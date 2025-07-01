Hyderabad, A committee under the Union Ministry of Environment had decided to return a proposal by Andhra Pradesh on the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project, saying that the state government should comprehensively assess the availability of floodwaters in consultation with the Central Water Commission. Panel under Central ministry returns Andhra’s ₹ 82k Cr Banakacherla project proposal

In the Minutes of the meeting held on June 17, the Expert Appraisal Committee noted that several representations have been received via email, alleging that the proposed scheme may be in violation of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, 1980.

“In view of this, it is imperative that the project proponent should approach the Central Water Commission for examining the inter-state issues and granting necessary clearance/permission before submitting the proposal for framing the Terms of Reference for conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment. The EAC decided to return the proposal on the above lines,” the minutes said.

The Andhra Pradesh Government proposes to formulate a scheme for the transfer of flood waters from Polavaram Dam to Banakacherla Regulator on Srisailam Right Main Canal through a link canal to utilize flood waters.

However, the Telangana government has been opposing the project tooth and nail, saying that the project is against the interests of the state. They even approached the Centre to stall the proposed project.

The project is expected to provide drinking water to about 80 lakh people, irrigation to a new ayacut of about three lakh hectares, supplementation to about 9.14 Lakh hectares, and provide 20 TMC feet of water to industries.

The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at ₹81,900 crores at 2025-26 price level.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier said the Banakacherla project is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of Andhra. Naidu had highlighted that Telangana need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.