Panic and fear grip stranded students looking to return

New Delhi: Panic struck Indians still in Ukraine and their families back home on Thursday after the country was plunged into war following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send in troops.

Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the government was taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.

One of the students who spoke to HT spoke of high anxiety and uncertainty over their safety. “My friend and I could not even sleep for thirty minutes in the last 24 hours. At around 3:30 am on Thursday, we could hear the sound of bombings. There were sirens ringing all around. The windowpanes of our flat were also vibrating due to the extensive explosions. It was just so scary. Where do we go? Who shall we approach? I don’t understand the language of the locals here yet. It has been only two months since I moved here,” said Akansha Katiyar, a first-year student at VN Karazin Kharkiv National University, while speaking to HT over the telephone.

“We don’t know what will happen to my daughter,” said Sukaniya Bhatia, the mother of a third-year medical college student Bhanvi Bhatia who was in Ukraine. “Bhanvi was supposed to leave for India on February 25. But, before that the attack happened,” she said. Now, all flights from Ukraine have been suspended and the MEA has to look for alternate routes to evacuate the students.

Before the internet services were shut down, Bhanvi Bhatia, a student of Ternopil National Medical University in the western region of Ukraine, told her parents that people are stocking food and some are heading to the nearby metro stations for safety. “There is an acute shortage of water in the city,” she told her parents.

Anindya Sekhar Bhadra, 21, who is studying in a Vinnytsia medical college, said: “There was a huge explosion around 8:30 am today. Streets are almost empty and there are long queues outside ATMs and at shopping malls as people are stockpiling.” “It took me 45 minutes to buy milk and sugar from a nearby store,” he told HT over the phone.

Harshit Sharma, a resident of Bhopal returned from Ukraine on Wednesday, a day before the Russian invasion. “I am third-year medical student of Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University, 300 km from Kyiv. When I boarded the flight, the condition was normal in residential areas,” he said.

Following the launch of a Russian military operation against it, Ukraine on Thursday issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) restricting all civilian flights to the region. An Air India flight, meant to evacuate Indian citizens from Kyiv, also had to return.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued a fresh advisory that asked citizens to remain safe in view of the “highly uncertain” situation and to avoid travel. The Indian ambassador to Ukraine also urged Indians to “stay calm and face the situation with fortitude”.

However, students demanded that they either be evacuated immediately or be transferred to safer locations. “Government should evacuate us as we cannot travel on our own now. Though we have some stock in some food and water for us but for how long will we survive on this? It is so dangerous to go outside,” said Katiyar’s relative and a second-year MBBS student Arpit Katiyar.

Arun Raj, a second-year MBBS student at the same university Kharkiv, said that Indian students have started feeling helpless ever since the airspace was closed. “We can see people around us vacating their houses and moving to safer places. The roads around us are completely crammed. Where do we go? The Indian government should at least transfer us to a safer location if immediate evacuation is not possible. I have received more than 50 calls from my parents who live in Bihar since this morning. I have been assuring them that I will be fine. But I can hear the sound of explosions in the background as we speak,” he said.

To provide support to Indian students in Ukraine many WhatsApp groups have also been created by students in India. Nitesh Singh, who has also created one such group named ‘TeamSoSIndia”, said that they are in contact with more than 160 Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

(With inputs from HTC in Lucknow, Kolkata)

