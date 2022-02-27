Paradigm shift needed in evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine: CPI(M) MP

NEW DELHI: Alleging “critical flaws” in India’s evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, Rajya Sabha parliamentarian John Brittas wrote to the minister of external affairs, S. Jaishankar, on Sunday, and said that the evacuation policy needs to change.

“There needs a paradigm shift in the operating procedure of the evacuation policy by the MEA to extend help to those stranded Indian nationals to successfully cross the Ukrainian borders and to complete the processing of their documents without hardships and undue delay, by taking actions in tandem with the officials of Ukraine and neighbouring countries,” Brittas wrote.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader added that the students need to go through the “herculean task” of getting their documents processed in the recipient country and are facing “offensive behavior and manhandling at the border camps”. Brittas added, “I feel that the above matter demands your personal attention and urgent intervention.” He requested Jaishankar to personally handle the matter and give “urgent directions” to render all possible assistance to Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The first evacuation operation, ‘Operation Ganga’, was completed on Saturday when 219 people returned to India from the flight that took off from Romania, a neighbouring country of Ukraine. The Air India flight landed in Mumbai’s Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7:50 PM. According to information shared by the state government, nearly 30 out of the 218 evacuees onboard the Air India flight that landed in Mumbai were from Maharashtra.

The second flight carrying 250 Indian nationals stranded in war-ridden Ukraine landed in Delhi early Sunday morning, said Union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia. The third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has also taken off from Hungary’s Budapest under Operation Ganga, informed minister of external affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar.