Para-sports given ‘priority’ for financial assistance, Centre tells Parliament

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the government has placed para-sports in the ‘priority’ category for financial assistance and all necessary assistance is provided for training and competitive exposure.

Speaking about the Khelo India Scheme and Assistance to National Sports Federations, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Anurag Thakur said, “One of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely “Promotion of Sports among Persons with Disabilities” is specifically dedicated to the differently-abled sportsperson.

He added, “Further, under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations, funds are allocated for conducting national coaching camps, foreign exposures, national championships, purchase of equipment, salary of coaches and sports staff, etc. for para-athletes of the country.”

In response to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Lal’s question, Thakur also listed the other schemes that have been created for the development of sports in the country, especially for differently-abled sportspersons. These include- Special Awards to Winners in International Sports Events and their coaches; National Sports Awards; Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons; Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; National Sports Development Fund; and Running Sports training Centers through Sports Authority of India.

The Ministry added para-athletes are provided with all requisite facilities at par with other sportspersons, besides their special needs.