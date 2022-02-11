Parents of students complain against Karnataka BJP MLA for leaking personal info online

The parents of at least two students from Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi have filed an “oral complaint” against local BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat and others for allegedly leaking their personal details on the social media.

According to reports, along with Bhat, they have also named principal Rudre Gowda and vice chairman of the college development monitoring committee. The complaint alleged that personal details were leaked after the girls protested against the rule that bars students wearing hijab from attending classes.

“They have given an oral complaint that their daughters’ contact details were leaked on the social media. Parents of two children have given this complaint. We have said we will take action,” a senior police official in the district said on Friday.

The school management and the MLA could not be reached for comment.

Chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday held a meeting with cabinet ministers and senior officials.

“As the high schools are reopening on Monday, precautionary measures should be taken to prevent any untoward incidents. SP and DC should visit the prominent schools in sensitive areas. Should ensure no untoward incidents happen in sensitive areas,” the chief minister directed district authorities.

He said action should be taken against miscreants and peace meetings should be held and the high court order should be complied with. “DCs and SPs should visit the schools in their district and take stock of the situation.”

Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Friday indicated that the government was likely to decide on reopening Pre-University and Degree Colleges on February 14. “...high schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the chief minister on Monday evening, a decision will try to take a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students at the earliest,” Nagesh said.