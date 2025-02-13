Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Waqf Bill report

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Waqf Bill report tabled in RS; Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: The first sitting of the Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on Thursday amid heightened drama following an adjournment motion by the Congress Party and the report of JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income Tax Bill, 2025 on Thursday....Read More
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are meeting on Thursday, after a day's break on February 12 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live: Congress adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the relaxation of "National Security Protocols" for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border.
The Congress MP demanded a discussion on the process and transparency behind awarding the project to the Adani Group, bypassing military objections.
Meanwhile, the government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has also been listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Budget Session 2025 Live: Key points about today's Parliament sitting
- The first sitting of Budget Session 2025, which commenced on January 31, will conclude on Thursday, and the second leg will begin on March 10.
- The new Income Tax Bill, which aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax, is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
- The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and previous year with easier-to-understand 'tax year.'
- The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
- According to the agenda for Thursday circulated on Wednesday evening, panel chief Jagdambika Pal will table the report along with a "record of evidence".
- Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha.
- On Tuesday, the Finance Minister replied to the debate on the union budget in Lok Sabha and said the government is using almost the entire borrowed resources for financing effective capital expenditure.
- The Rajya Sabha also took up debate on the union budget. The Finance Minister is expected to reply to the debate on Thursday.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Waqf Bill report
The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm after the Opposition raised slogans against the JPC report regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi's protest for coastal communities | Watch
Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi protest to protect coastal and forest bordering communities, Kerala, in Parliament House complex.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari on New Income Tax Bill
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said that the New Income Tax Bill seems to be more complicated than the previous one.
“The Union Finance Minister had said that the new Income Tax Bill will be simpler than the previous bill. But the bill, which should have been more simple than the previous one, is actually more complicated,” said Tewari.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: What is Income Tax Bill 2025
The proposed simplified Income Tax Bill 2025 seeks to eliminate obsolete sections of the existing Act, reduce litigation, and improve compliance, experts said.
The primary objective of the new Bill is to simplify the tax laws, ensuring they are more transparent, easier to interpret, and taxpayer-friendly.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce New IT Bill today
According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025 on Thursday. (February 13)
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Congress gives notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the relaxation of "National Security Protocols" for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border, ANI reported.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today after Ravidas Jayanti holiday
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet on Thursday (February 13) after a day's break on February 12 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday extended greetings on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. In his message, Birla said that Guru's teaching spread equality, harmony and brotherhood aimed at eradicating the evil practices.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: First sitting of Budget Session to conclude today
The first sitting of Budget Session 2025, which commenced on January 31, will conclude on Thursday, and the second leg of the Parliament session will begin on March 10.