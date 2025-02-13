Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over Waqf Bill report

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: The second sitting of the Budget session will commence on March 10.

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live Updates: The first sitting of the Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on Thursday amid heightened drama following an adjournment motion by the Congress Party and the report of JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income Tax Bill, 2025 on Thursday....Read More

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are meeting on Thursday, after a day's break on February 12 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live: Congress adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the relaxation of "National Security Protocols" for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border.

The Congress MP demanded a discussion on the process and transparency behind awarding the project to the Adani Group, bypassing military objections.

Meanwhile, the government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has also been listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Budget Session 2025 Live: Key points about today's Parliament sitting