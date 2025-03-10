Parliament budget session 2025 live: Govt aims to secure nod for Manipur budget, Waqf Bill
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene today as the second part of the budget session begins. According to the Lok Sabha’s list of business, several bills and standing committee reports are scheduled for presentation. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented her eighth consecutive budget on February 1, and the session is set to conclude on April 4....Read More
Both Houses were adjourned until March 10 after the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Parliament. Additionally, they completed discussions on the Union Budget, with Sitharaman addressing the debates.
The JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was laid before both Houses. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of the JPC, tabled the report in Lok Sabha, while party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni presented it in Rajya Sabha. A record of evidence from the panel’s proceedings was also submitted.
However, opposition members protested in Lok Sabha, claiming their dissenting notes were excluded from the report. Responding to this, Union home minister Amit Shah remarked, “the government would have no opposition if the opposition's dissent notes were added to the report.”
What’s on the agenda today?
• Union home minister Amit Shah will introduce the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025, to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and grant it the status of an institution of national importance.
• Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement outlining Manipur's estimated revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2025-26.
• Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal will introduce the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, which seeks to transfer rights of suit and liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and its endorsee, facilitating the transfer of ownership of goods and addressing related legal provisions.
• Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi will present standing committee reports on Home Affairs, including the 251st report on the government's response to recommendations from the Two Hundred Forty-Fifth Report on 'Prison – Conditions, Infrastructure, and Reforms.'
• In Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah will submit documents, including a proclamation issued by the President on February 13, 2025, under Article 356 of the Constitution concerning Manipur, as per Clause (3) of the article.
• Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will propose that the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has already been passed by Lok Sabha, be taken up for consideration in Rajya Sabha.
New Income Tax Bill, 2025
Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, aimed at simplifying tax laws, modernising definitions, and ensuring greater clarity on various tax-related aspects will be effective from April 1, 2026.
The bill, tabled in Lok Sabha, seeks to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961 and implement changes affecting individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations.
Sitharaman proposed referring the bill to a select committee for further examination. One key reform in the bill is the use of simplified language and modern terminology, replacing outdated terms to better reflect the current economic landscape.
For instance, the bill introduces a "tax year" in place of the existing financial and assessment year systems. It also formally defines terms such as "virtual digital asset" and "electronic mode", recognising the increasing role of digital transactions and cryptocurrencies in today's financial ecosystem.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: ‘We will oppose Waqf Bill,’ says Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Speaking to ANI about the budget session today, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran said that the opposition has always maintained that the House should function properly. However, he accused the government of deliberately preventing smooth proceedings, making constructive discussions impossible.
He also emphasised the need to debate the US President's tariff hike, stating, "This issue should be discussed." Regarding the Waqf Bill, he asserted that it is likely to be introduced and confirmed that the opposition would oppose it.
Premachandran further added that the opposition is willing to cooperate with the government, but only if important issues are properly addressed in Parliament.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai on delimitation issue says, 'Southern states' rights should not be taken away'
Parliament budget session 2025 live: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai echoed the DMK’s stance on delimitation, saying, “Southern states' rights must not be taken away.” He called the reduction of seats “immoral and against federalism” and stressed the need to protect the rights of people in all states. Highlighting the population disparity, he said that northern states have a significantly larger population than southern states, and seat allocation should reflect this balance.
Meanwhile, DMK MPs passed a resolution on Sunday to discuss the delimitation exercise in the upcoming Parliament session, which resumes today.
The DMK has resolved to protect Tamil Nadu's interests in the Lok Sabha seat delimitation issue, asserting that the population-based process would affect not only southern states but also states like Odisha and West Bengal.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Opposition to challenge govt over duplicate EPIC numbers
Parliament budget session 2025 live: The opposition has announced plans to challenge the government over the issue of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers.
Leading the charge, the Trinamool Congress raised concerns about the matter, prompting the Election Commission to assure that corrective measures would be implemented within three months.
However, the Election Commission dismissed Trinamool Congress’ allegations that voter lists had been manipulated to enable out-of-state voters to cast ballots in West Bengal.
The poll body clarified that while some voters may have identical EPIC numbers, their demographic details, Assembly constituencies, and polling booths remain distinct.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Govt aims to secure nod for Manipur budget, Waqf Bill
Parliament budget session 2025 live: As the second part of the budget session resumes today, the government is set to prioritise securing Parliament’s approval for demands for grants, completing the budget process, and passing the Manipur budget and the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to present a statutory resolution seeking parliamentary approval for the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.
Union inance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also set to table Manipur's budget on Monday. The state has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.