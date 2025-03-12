Parliament budget session live update: Proceedings of both houses begin for the day

Parliament budget session live Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Parliament budget session live updates: The National Education Policy and delimitation row continued to create a ruckus in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with DMK at the centre of both issues. While many Tamil Nadu MPs wore black shirts to protest for fairness in delimitation, the state's ruling party continued to corner union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks regarding NEP....Read More

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the house as Lok Sabha green lit budget for Manipur after a heated discussion. Sitharaman assured the house that the law and order situation in the state is ‘generally improving’ while deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi sparred with her over remarks targeting the current and past prime ministers.

The central government also tabled a bill in Lok Sabha about a new immigration framework for the country, expanding the powers of the government. On the other hand, the government told the parliament that it was working with the US to remove trade barriers amid Donald Trump's tariff threats.