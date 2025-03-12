Parliament budget session live update: Proceedings of both houses begin for the day
Parliament budget session live updates: The National Education Policy and delimitation row continued to create a ruckus in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with DMK at the centre of both issues. While many Tamil Nadu MPs wore black shirts to protest for fairness in delimitation, the state's ruling party continued to corner union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks regarding NEP....Read More
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the house as Lok Sabha green lit budget for Manipur after a heated discussion. Sitharaman assured the house that the law and order situation in the state is ‘generally improving’ while deputy leader of the opposition Gaurav Gogoi sparred with her over remarks targeting the current and past prime ministers.
The central government also tabled a bill in Lok Sabha about a new immigration framework for the country, expanding the powers of the government. On the other hand, the government told the parliament that it was working with the US to remove trade barriers amid Donald Trump's tariff threats.
Parliament budget session live: TMC's Derek Obrien asks for a discussion on voter duplication next week
TMC's Derek Obrien requested a discussion on voter duplication to be scheduled next week but the request was declined by the chair.
Parliament budget session live: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman declines adjournment motions
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman declined notices of adjournment moved by the opposition for discussion on the voter duplication row.
Parliament budget session live: Question hour starts in Lok Sabha
Parliament budget session live: Question hour has started in Lok Sabha, to continue till 12:00 PM.
Parliament budget session live: Proceedings of both houses begin
Parliament budget session live: Congress demands apology or resignation from education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEP remarks
Congress leader Manickam Tagore demanded either an apology or resignation from education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks on NEP from a few days ago.
"There was Dharmendra Pradhan's irresponsible statement in the House followed by the BJP leaders, not understanding the sensitivity of insulting the people and MPs of Tamil Nadu, they should end the story, and when PM returns, he should intervene, and ask Pradhan to apologise or else he should be dropped from the ministry as demanded by the Congress President," he said.
Parliament budget session live: Congress slams Sambit Patra's remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari slammed Sambit Patra's remarks on Rahul Gandhi.
Participating in a debate on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants, and the Manipur budget, Patra referred to a Congress leader's remark on cricketer Rohit Sharma's fitness and compared the cricket captain with Gandhi.
"The 'gaali Patra' becomes 'maafi Patra'. His tongue is so poisonous that despite hailing from Odisha, he keeps Narendra Modi ji ahead of Lord Jagannath. If he does not apologise, Congress will oppose. We cannot tolerate what he spoke about Rahul Gandhi, I urge Modi ji to take action," Tiwari told PTI.