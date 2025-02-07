Parliament budget session live: Both houses likely to see another stormy day over deportation of Indian from US

Parliament budget session live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and other members after his speech in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday.

Parliament budget session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, attacking the Congress on several fronts. This came after external affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly living illegally in the United States in both the Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, calling it a “standard procedure” by the country. On Friday both houses are likely to see another stormy day on the issue....Read More

Jaishankar said, “We are, of course, in talks with the US government to ensure that the deported individuals are not mistreated in any way during their flight.”

He further added, “At the same time, the House should understand that our focus must be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while also taking steps to facilitate visas for legitimate travellers.”

The minister clarified that deportation is not a new procedure.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon along with other opposition leaders.