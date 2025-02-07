Parliament budget session live: Both houses likely to see another stormy day over deportation of Indian from US
Parliament budget session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, attacking the Congress on several fronts. This came after external affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly living illegally in the United States in both the Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, calling it a “standard procedure” by the country. On Friday both houses are likely to see another stormy day on the issue....Read More
Jaishankar said, “We are, of course, in talks with the US government to ensure that the deported individuals are not mistreated in any way during their flight.”
He further added, “At the same time, the House should understand that our focus must be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while also taking steps to facilitate visas for legitimate travellers.”
The minister clarified that deportation is not a new procedure.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon along with other opposition leaders.
Parliament budget session live: Opposition MPs protest on Parliament premises on Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka
Opposition MPs protest on Parliament premises, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen caught by Sri Lankan forces.
Parliament budget session live: SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav calls EAM S Jaishankar's statement on deportees from US ‘worst’ in his parliament history.
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav called EAM S Jaishankar's statement on deportees from US ‘worst’ in his parliament history.
“I have never heard a worse statement than this from any Minister in my Parliamentary history. To say that deportation from the US is not new... Our people who have been sent back are being treated like criminals here... They are still in detention in a way. They are being questioned,” he said.
Parliament budget session live: Proceedings for the day begins in both houses
Proceedings for the day began in both houses of the parliament.
Parliament budget session live: Rahul Gandhi to address a special press conference at 12:30 pm today
A special press conference by Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut will be held at 12.30 PM, today in Delhi, ANI reported.