Parliament budget session live updates: Proceedings begin in both houses

Parliament budget session live updates: The NEP row dominated the first day of the second half of the Parliament Budget session on Monday. The DMK brought a privilege motion against Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan after he told Parliament that the Tamil Nadu government refused to implement the New Education Policy in the state for ‘politics’....Read More
The Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, demanded a discussion on voter list discrepancies. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also joined the opposition’s demand for discussion, and all seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs are set to push for adjournment motions on the matter on Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 aimed at modernising India’s legal framework for the issuance of bills of lading. A bill of lading is a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper, granting rights and liabilities concerning transported goods. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried. The new legislation seeks to streamline legal provisions and facilitate trade operations by updating existing laws.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Question hour proceedings are ongoing in Lok Sabha.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Various MPs from South India are wearing black shirts to protest for fair delimitation and representation, DMK says.
Scores of opposition MPs submitted notices of adjournment under rule 267 but were declined by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for not conforming to rules. The decision caused a ruckus in Rajya Sabha.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Proceedings have begun for the day in both houses.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: Congress MP Manikram Tagore slammed Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks on NEP.
" It is very unfortunate...the language of the Union Education Minister was very unparliamentary. It is good to see that the Speaker prevailed upon the Minister, and he withdrew the statement. The way BJP and RSS degrade the language of Parliament shows the arrogance of BJP," Tagore told ANI.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: DMK MP Kanimozhi and other DMK MPs hold a protest in the Parliament against union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remark in the Parliament on the three-language issue.
Parliament budget session 2025 live: MPs from Kerala's UDF hold a protest in the Parliament in support of ASHA workers, demanding their honorarium to be raised to ₹21,000 and that they should receive ₹5 lakh as retirement benefits.
Parliament budget session LIVE: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also joined the opposition’s demand for discussion over voter list discripencies and all seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs are set to push for adjournment motions on the matter on Tuesday.