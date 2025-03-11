Parliament budget session live updates: Proceedings begin in both houses

Parliament budget session LIVE: Union minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union minister of state (I/C) for law & justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and others in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.

Parliament budget session live updates: The NEP row dominated the first day of the second half of the Parliament Budget session on Monday. The DMK brought a privilege motion against Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan after he told Parliament that the Tamil Nadu government refused to implement the New Education Policy in the state for ‘politics’....Read More

The Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, demanded a discussion on voter list discrepancies. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also joined the opposition’s demand for discussion, and all seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs are set to push for adjournment motions on the matter on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 aimed at modernising India’s legal framework for the issuance of bills of lading. A bill of lading is a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper, granting rights and liabilities concerning transported goods. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried. The new legislation seeks to streamline legal provisions and facilitate trade operations by updating existing laws.