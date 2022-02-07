Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parliament Live: Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy
Parliament Live: Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy

  • Budget session: Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after reading the obituary to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on Sunday morning. Lata Mangeshkar was an elected member of the Upper House between 1999 to 2005.
The Budget Session of the Parliament for 2022 started on January 31. (ANI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:16 AM IST
The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. Both Houses held debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address that lasted for over 12 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.

    Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy

    Union home minister Amit Shah will make a statement at around 11.10am in Rajya Sabha and around 4.10pm in Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Read more…

