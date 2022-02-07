Live
Parliament Live: Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy
- Budget session: Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after reading the obituary to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on Sunday morning. Lata Mangeshkar was an elected member of the Upper House between 1999 to 2005.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:16 AM IST
The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. Both Houses held debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address that lasted for over 12 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 07, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy
Union home minister Amit Shah will make a statement at around 11.10am in Rajya Sabha and around 4.10pm in Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Read more…
4 kids among 5 of family found dead
- The bodies were found inside the home by the neighbours.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Citizens’ science could come to forest dept aid
- The Cornell Ornithology Lab based ‘E-bird’ site allows birdwatchers to post their sightings almost anywhere in the world, with moderators for data oversight. India makes a rich contribution.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Statements made at Dharma Sansad do not represent Hindutva: RSS chief Bhagwat
Dharma Sansad events in Haridwar and Delhi sparked controversy due to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by the religious leaders.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:50 AM IST
Lata Mangeshkar's death: States which have announced public holiday today
Lata Mangeshkar died of post-Covid-19 complications on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8. Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 2001.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:16 AM IST
Lata Mangeshkar's death: No judicial proceedings in Bombay HC today
The Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a public holiday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Breaking news updates February 7 2022
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Budget session: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks debate in Lok Sabha
- On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Kovind's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament today
- Owaisi's car came under attack at a tollbooth in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh while the Lok Sabha MP was on his way to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Lata Mangeshkar: A voice that reshaped India’s popular culture
- Mangeshkar – already a movie playback singing sensation in many Indian languages – had composed music for three Marathi films. It was Pendharkar’s film Saadhi Maansa (Simple Folk) – her fourth – that would become a landmark.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:17 AM IST
World leaders offer tributes: ‘A great void has been created’
- Leading the tributes were the heads of South Asian countries where her voice surpassed boundaries and were parts of billions of homes.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Rajasthan Congress workers protest against BJP chief, surround his car on a highway
Miffed by his comments, some Congress workers led by Rajendra Sankhla, who is president of Hadoti Vikas Morcha, a Congress-supported front, stopped Poonia’s vehicle and waved black flags.
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST
NEET issue: CM blames AIADMK
Coimbatore Blaming the previous AIADMK rule for the continuing problem of NEET in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Assembly, convened for February 8, would again send the anti-NEET Bill to Governor R N Ravi for reconsideration
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Is BJP trying to overshadow its ally in TN?
Chennai: Is the BJP overshadowing the AIADMK as the main player in the opposition in Tamil Nadu? That’s what BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, who was earlier with the AIADMK, said openly a few days ago
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Fight for civic issues drives 94-yr-old to contest polls
Less than a decade ago, Subramaniyan co-founded a locality-based civic group, Spark, along with a marine biologist T D Babu.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Nine killed as car collides with truck in AP’s Anantapur
The victims were returning to Anantapur, after attending the marriage of state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee member Kora Venkatappa’s daughter at Bellary in the morning.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:43 AM IST