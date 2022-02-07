Home / India News / Parliament Live: Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy
Live

Parliament Live: Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy

  • Budget session: Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after reading the obituary to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on Sunday morning. Lata Mangeshkar was an elected member of the Upper House between 1999 to 2005.
The Budget Session of the Parliament for 2022 started on January 31. (ANI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. Both Houses held debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address that lasted for over 12 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 07, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    Amit Shah to make statement on attack on Owaisi's convoy

    Union home minister Amit Shah will make a statement at around 11.10am in Rajya Sabha and around 4.10pm in Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Read more…

india news

4 kids among 5 of family found dead

  • The bodies were found inside the home by the neighbours.
(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Citizens’ science could come to forest dept aid

  • The Cornell Ornithology Lab based ‘E-bird’ site allows birdwatchers to post their sightings almost anywhere in the world, with moderators for data oversight. India makes a rich contribution.
Key shifts are important to successfully tap into this valuable human resource. (HT archive)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:08 AM IST
ByBharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Statements made at Dharma Sansad do not represent Hindutva: RSS chief Bhagwat

Dharma Sansad events in Haridwar and Delhi sparked controversy due to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by the religious leaders.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was addressing the 'Hinduism and National Integration' lecture organised on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of a newspaper in Nagpur.(PTI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:50 AM IST
ANI |
india news

Lata Mangeshkar's death: States which have announced public holiday today

Lata Mangeshkar died of post-Covid-19 complications on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8. Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award, in 2001.
A military vehicle carrying the body of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar moves through a road in Mumbai on Sunday.(Reuters Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Lata Mangeshkar's death: No judicial proceedings in Bombay HC today

The Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a public holiday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise.
All judicial proceedings at the Bombay high court will remain suspended on February 7, 2022. (HT Photo/Prodip Guha)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Breaking news updates February 7 2022

  • Breaking news updates February 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Budget session: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks debate in Lok Sabha

  • On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Kovind's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament today

  • Owaisi's car came under attack at a tollbooth in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh while the Lok Sabha MP was on his way to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut.
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during a Budget Session of Parliament.(ANI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
india news

Lata Mangeshkar: A voice that reshaped India’s popular culture

  • Mangeshkar – already a movie playback singing sensation in many Indian languages – had composed music for three Marathi films. It was Pendharkar’s film Saadhi Maansa (Simple Folk) – her fourth – that would become a landmark.
Lata Mangeshkar at the launch of the Gautam Rajadhyaksha 's Book Chehre at JW Marriott at Juhu(Photo by Amlan Dutta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:17 AM IST
BySachin Kalbag, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

World leaders offer tributes: ‘A great void has been created’

  • Leading the tributes were the heads of South Asian countries where her voice surpassed boundaries and were parts of billions of homes.
Bollywood actors pay respects to late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Rajasthan Congress workers protest against BJP chief, surround his car on a highway

Miffed by his comments, some Congress workers led by Rajendra Sankhla, who is president of Hadoti Vikas Morcha, a Congress-supported front, stopped Poonia’s vehicle and waved black flags.
Rajasthan Congress workers surrounded and stopped BJP chief Satish Poonia s vehicle on the Kota– Jaipur national highway near Bundi district and raised slogans against him. (SCREENGRAB.)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST
BySachin Saini
india news

NEET issue: CM blames AIADMK

Coimbatore Blaming the previous AIADMK rule for the continuing problem of NEET in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Assembly, convened for February 8, would again send the anti-NEET Bill to Governor R N Ravi for reconsideration
(HT Archives)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Is BJP trying to overshadow its ally in TN?

Chennai: Is the BJP overshadowing the AIADMK as the main player in the opposition in Tamil Nadu? That’s what BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, who was earlier with the AIADMK, said openly a few days ago
(HT Archives)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Fight for civic issues drives 94-yr-old to contest polls

Less than a decade ago, Subramaniyan co-founded a locality-based civic group, Spark, along with a marine biologist T D Babu.
94-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyan filing her nomination to contest in the Chennai urban local body polls. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Nine killed as car collides with truck in AP’s Anantapur

The victims were returning to Anantapur, after attending the marriage of state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee member Kora Venkatappa’s daughter at Bellary in the morning.
The accident happened at Katalapalli village of Vidapanakal block on Anantapur-Bellary highway. (HT Archives (Photo for representation))
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
