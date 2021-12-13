Parliament LIVE updates: Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday.

Since the commencement of the session, a number of issues have been discussed, including the firing in Nagaland, amid opposition protests. On the first day, the Centre passed the bill to repeal the three central farm laws in both Houses, ending the year-long protests by farmers.

Even though the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first week of the proceedings owing to the opposition's protest, it has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.

The Winter Session began on November 29 and will end on December 23.