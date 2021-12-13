Home / India News / Parliament LIVE updates: Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today
Parliament LIVE updates: Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

  • The Winter Session began on November 29 and will end on December 23.
The Parliament building in New Delhi.
The Parliament building in New Delhi.
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday.

Since the commencement of the session, a number of issues have been discussed, including the firing in Nagaland, amid opposition protests. On the first day, the Centre passed the bill to repeal the three central farm laws in both Houses, ending the year-long protests by farmers.

Even though the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first week of the proceedings owing to the opposition's protest, it has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.

The Winter Session began on November 29 and will end on December 23.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 13, 2021 09:27 AM IST

    Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha 

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.

  • Dec 13, 2021 09:23 AM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today 

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in the Lower House last week. 

  • Dec 13, 2021 09:04 AM IST

    Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today

    The Bill to amend judges’ salaries and services will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It was earlier passed in the Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 13, 2021 08:21 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha records 52.50% productivity so far

    The Rajya Sabha has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, news agency ANI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

