Parliament LIVE updates: Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament entered the 11th day on Monday.
Since the commencement of the session, a number of issues have been discussed, including the firing in Nagaland, amid opposition protests. On the first day, the Centre passed the bill to repeal the three central farm laws in both Houses, ending the year-long protests by farmers.
Even though the Rajya Sabha was repeatedly adjourned in the first week of the proceedings owing to the opposition's protest, it has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, according to news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, the 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.
The Winter Session began on November 29 and will end on December 23.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 13, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.
Dec 13, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to move NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in the Lower House last week.
Dec 13, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Judges' salaries and service amendment bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today
The Bill to amend judges’ salaries and services will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It was earlier passed in the Lok Sabha.
Dec 13, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Rajya Sabha records 52.50% productivity so far
The Rajya Sabha has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, news agency ANI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.
The inauguration of the corridor comes just months ahead of the high-stakes assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.
The exhibition by the Centre-owned aerospace and defence electronics company will take place from Monday till Sunday (December 19) in adherence with all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related protocols.
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Phew! What a season-ending thriller the Formula 1 race was last night. Max Verstappen with 395.5 points (10 wins, 18 podiums) pipped Lewis Hamilton (8 wins, 17 podiums) to become the 2021 world champion. So much adrenaline, yes, but so few outlets to let the excitement die down! Yet, this week is going to one hell of a rollercoaster with announcements, events and rallies to keep the news cycle running.
The third case detected in Karnataka comes amid a major lapse in monitoring of one of the two known persons with the Omicron variant, who left India for Dubai without informing the authorities. A case was registered with the police after the person left the country based on a negative Covid-19 test report, which has now come under the scanner.
The Union Minister said irrespective of ideological beliefs, it is the collective responsibility of all to strengthen institutions like CBI, as these institutions also contribute to strengthening the nation’s resolve to achieve the ultimate goal of incorruptibility in society.