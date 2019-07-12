Parliament Live Updates: Congress gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech of the current Lok Sabha, criticised the Union Budget on Thursday. He alleged NDA government at the Centre of not doing enough for the farmers when the country is dealing with the agrarian crisis.The Congress leader was speaking on the death of a farmer in Kerala’s Wayanad, his constituency. P Chidambaram, former finance minister, also pointed the flaws in the Budget. He commented on Indian economy and said, “political instability will have impact in the economy.”Lok Sabha discussed grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20. Karnataka political crisis was highlighted in Rajya Sabha on Thursday after adjournments for two days.Smriti Irani for Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Women and Child Development, Harsh Vardhan for Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology, and Prakash Javadekar for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha. Later, after the question hour, Lok Sabha will discuss the union budget.Follow live updates here: