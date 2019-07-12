Parliament Live Updates: Congress gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech of the current Lok Sabha, criticised the Union Budget on Thursday.

He alleged NDA government at the Centre of not doing enough for the farmers when the country is dealing with the agrarian crisis.The Congress leader was speaking on the death of a farmer in Kerala’s Wayanad, his constituency.

P Chidambaram, former finance minister, also pointed the flaws in the Budget. He commented on Indian economy and said, “political instability will have impact in the economy.”

Lok Sabha discussed grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20. Karnataka political crisis was highlighted in Rajya Sabha on Thursday after adjournments for two days.

Smriti Irani for Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Women and Child Development, Harsh Vardhan for Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology, and Prakash Javadekar for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha.

Later, after the question hour, Lok Sabha will discuss the union budget.

11:05 am IST Political instability will have an impact on economy: P Chidambaram Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating political instability in states like Karnataka and Goa, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that instability will have an impact on the economy and deter foreign investors. Participating in the debate on Union Budget 2019-20 in Rajya Sabha, he said: “What we’ve seen in Karnataka and Goa may appear to be political upmanship but it has a very damaging effect on the economy. Foreign investors, rating agencies, international organisations don’t follow Indian media. What they hear and read on political instability will have an impact on the economy.”





11:04 am IST P Chidambaram on unemployment “Gravity of unemployment can be looked by only 1 ex- for 62,907 khalasi posts,82 lakhs people applied,4,19,137 of them were BTech graduates & 40,751 had Masters in Engineering.This is the economy you inherited. I don’t blame her for that,” said P Chidambaram during discussion in Rajya Sabha on Budget on Thursday.





11:03 am IST Farmers suicide on the rise: Rahul Gandhi “Yesterday,a farmer in Wayanad committed suicide due to debt. In Wayanad, bank notices for non payment of loans given to 8000 farmers. Under a relevant act their properties are attached against their bank loans, this is resulting in rise in farmers suicide,” said Rahul Gandh





11:02 am IST Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha “Why does the government behave as if the farmers are inferior to the poor. No efforts have been made in the Budget 2019 to for the benefit farmers,” said Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.





11:00 am IST Congress leaders protested in Parliament House Complex on Thursday Congress leaders protested over Karnataka and Goa developments in the Parliament House Complex on Thursday. Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma are participating in the protest. “We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue,” Rahul Gandhi told news agency ANI.





10:52 am IST Congress MP Motilal Vora gives Zero Hour Notice in RS Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘suppressing of information about frauds by the banks’, reports news agency ANI. Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'suppressing of information about frauds by the banks'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ysRFyWmxFK — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019



