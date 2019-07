The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2019 on Thursday. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that seven legislations under indirect taxation are being amended to ensure greater simplicity.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Pakistan to release and release and repatriate former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.

Also Read| ICJ’s Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: What it means for India and Pakistan

Follow live updates here:

10:26 am IST TMC MP Sougata Ray gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Sougata Ray gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs”, reports news agency ANI.





10:21 am IST Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over current political situation in Karnataka Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “current political situation in Karnataka”. Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "current political situation in Karnataka". pic.twitter.com/XX9X8IUFF4 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019





9:58 am IST 6 Cong MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over encroachment on democratic institutions Six Congress MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “encroachment on democratic institutions”, reports news agency ANI.





8:50 am IST Congress MP, Husain Dalwai gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over Mumbai building collapse Congress MP, Husain Dalwai gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over Mumbai building collapse. Congress MP, Husain Dalwai gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over #MumbaiBuildingCollapse. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ciDDVPYzj2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019