Parliament monsoon session: 7 crucial bills passed by Rajya Sabha

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:52 IST

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed seven important bills across the spectrums of education, commodities, health, banking, corporate, forensic medicine etc. These bills were passed during the ninth day of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

These seven bills will now be presented to President Ram Nath Kovind and as per Article 111 in The Constitution Of India 1949- he will further declare whether he assents to the specific bill or withholds assent.

Here is what you need to know about the bills passed by the Rajya Sabha so far:

1. IIIT Amendment Bill

This bill declares five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutes of national importance. These five IIITs set up under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode are situated in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had introduced this bill on Monday. Under the provisions, these five IIITs along with 15 IIITs which are also built on PPP mode will be enabled to use the nomenclature of BTech, MTech or PhD degrees. It will also allow institutes to attract sufficient students that are required to strengthen research in the field of information technology.

2. Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill

The bill ensures protection for healthcare workers. “The government took advise from various law experts before introducing this act. Under this act those who insult our corona warriors will be asked to pay fine or may even get jail term,” Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha.

3. Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill aims to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes as essential goods. The bill was passed through a voice vote in the Upper House. The bill also seeks to remove fears of private investors of excessive regulatory interference in their business operations. Minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said the amendment will boost investment in the agricultural sector and will create more storage capacities to reduce the post-harvest loss of crops.

4. Companies (Amendment) Bill

The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020, which amends 48 sections of the Companies Act 2013. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the bill for passing in the Upper House and said that amendments divided into two compartments are focused on decriminalisation and increasing the ease of living.

5. Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

The Upper House passed amendments to the banking regulation act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which comes in the backdrop of the PMC scam, aims to strengthen cooperative banks by increasing their professionalism, enabling access to capital, improving governance and ensuring sound banking through the central bank. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the amendments have been brought to completely protect the interest of depositors.

6. The National Forensic Sciences University Bill

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 was moved in the Upper House by the minister of state for home, G Kishan Reddy. It aims to firstly establish Gujarat Forensic Sciences University and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, New Delhi under one name called the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat. It also promotes studies in the field of forensic science amid an increasing rate of crime across states.

7. Rashtriya Raksha University Bill

Another bill moved by Reddy, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill seeks to upgrade Raksha Shakti University in Gujarat with its changed name and as an institute of national importance. It imparts education in the field of professional security, strategic and defence-related matters.

